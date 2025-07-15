Sign up
Previous
Photo 879
Breakfast Art
As I was finishing my breakfast of fruit and yogurt I thought it looked a little bit like abstract art and better than some of my recent paintings~! I had to take a photo of it
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5699
photos
143
followers
48
following
240% complete
View this month »
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Latest from all albums
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
879
3937
Tags
food
Susan Wakely
ace
There is absolutely nothing wrong with your fabulous recent artwork but I am liking your abstract breakfast.
July 16th, 2025
