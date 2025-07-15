Previous
Breakfast Art by grammyn
Breakfast Art

As I was finishing my breakfast of fruit and yogurt I thought it looked a little bit like abstract art and better than some of my recent paintings~! I had to take a photo of it
Susan Wakely ace
There is absolutely nothing wrong with your fabulous recent artwork but I am liking your abstract breakfast.
July 16th, 2025  
