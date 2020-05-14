Sign up
Photo 842
And Now For Some Playing Around
As it turns out, by serendipity, my shot from two days ago and the one I posted in my main album tonight combine for an interesting composite don't you think?
14th May 2020
14th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4060
photos
120
followers
54
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Skills
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th May 2020 5:32am
Tags
b&w
,
moon
,
composite26
,
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
,
sixws-105
Wyomingsister
Oh! WOW!! This is amazingly perfect!! Love it! FAV!FAV!FAV!
May 15th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Yes indeed, I do think it makes for a very serendipitous and interesting combination. Bravo!
May 15th, 2020
Rick Schies
ace
It's fantastic Katy
May 15th, 2020
