Photo 858
Which Is Your Favorite?
A variety of animals for the collage challenge
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
4
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
Tags
mfpiac-111
Maggiemae
ace
The eyes feature in each animal! The goat's eyes make him look like a friendly softie!
April 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
They're all cute, it's a difficult choice and if I have to choose one I'd say the raccoon:-)
April 30th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
The cow is cute peeking through the grass
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The goat makes me giggle, I love frogs and I can't believe you have one in your hand, The peek a boo cow is hilarious, yikes to the snake lol, Great shot of the raccoon looking at ya and the cheeks of the squirrel is too cute. Well, I go for the goat :)
April 30th, 2022
