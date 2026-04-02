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An Alternate View by grammyn
Photo 886

An Alternate View

Recommend by @olivetreeann to try and sharpen and make a B&W. What do you think?
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 How is that possible?! I continue to be amazed by the people on this site and have...
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