2 / 365
Morning Walk Shapes
I like the shapes here and the simplicity; hope you do as well.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1881
photos
96
followers
97
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th May 2025 8:12am
b&w
,
silhouettes
,
black&white
,
graphics
Anne
ace
Lovely silhouette Madeline
May 27th, 2025
