Previous
2 / 365
Subject for Painting Class
A bit of icm and blur to get this a bit more painterly before actually trying a painting. Thanks always for your visits and comments. Critiques welcome!
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1
2
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th May 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
impressionism
,
painterly
,
icm
,
motion-blur
