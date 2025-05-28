Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Silhouette of Piliated Woodpeckers
This is becoming a new project for me...silhouettes of birds. We'll see how this goes for a while. Hope I don't bore you too much. I really like the shapes and contrasts here. Thanks always for visits and input.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1882
photos
96
followers
97
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
96
97
98
99
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th May 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
silhouette
,
woodpeckers
,
formalism
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
May 28th, 2025
Marj
ace
Seeing your project take shape will be inspiring.
The woodpecker silhouette is lovely.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
The woodpecker silhouette is lovely.