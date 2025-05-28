Previous
Silhouette of Piliated Woodpeckers by granagringa
4 / 365

Silhouette of Piliated Woodpeckers

This is becoming a new project for me...silhouettes of birds. We'll see how this goes for a while. Hope I don't bore you too much. I really like the shapes and contrasts here. Thanks always for visits and input.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
nice
May 28th, 2025  
Marj ace
Seeing your project take shape will be inspiring.
The woodpecker silhouette is lovely.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact