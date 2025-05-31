Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
5 / 365
Morning Walk Shapes 2
My newest "project" -- shapes with silhouetted birds. It'll be interesting for me to see where this goes and how far I can take it...thanks for joining me and visiting.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1883
photos
97
followers
97
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
97
98
99
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
31st May 2025 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
black&white
,
shapes
,
graphics
,
formalist
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image!
May 31st, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
I'll be watching with interest to see where you go.
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close