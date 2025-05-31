Previous
Morning Walk Shapes 2 by granagringa
5 / 365

Morning Walk Shapes 2

My newest "project" -- shapes with silhouetted birds. It'll be interesting for me to see where this goes and how far I can take it...thanks for joining me and visiting.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
May 31st, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 ace
I'll be watching with interest to see where you go.
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact