Piling in Cool Hues by granagringa
7 / 365

Piling in Cool Hues

Another image from yesterday's walk along the riverwalk pathway. Looking down more than up; amazing discoveries! Enjoy! And Thanks. Just keep looking!!!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Granagringa

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Except for the beautiful colors, the symmetry makes it look like a Rorschach image.
June 12th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Really cool
June 12th, 2025  
