7 / 365
Piling in Cool Hues
Another image from yesterday's walk along the riverwalk pathway. Looking down more than up; amazing discoveries! Enjoy! And Thanks. Just keep looking!!!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
2
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1885
photos
96
followers
96
following
Tags
abstract
,
piling
,
cool-tones
Shutterbug
ace
Except for the beautiful colors, the symmetry makes it look like a Rorschach image.
June 12th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Really cool
June 12th, 2025
