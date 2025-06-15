Previous
Save the Constitution! by granagringa
Save the Constitution!

That's Ron, hubby, with the sign we made for the No Kings Day protest yesterday! Love my guy...!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
unbelievable what is going on there thanks Ron
June 14th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Way to go Ron, this country is …..
June 14th, 2025  
