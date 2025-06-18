Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
A Rose for Georgia
for the artist challenge - Georgia Okeefe.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1893
photos
95
followers
93
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th June 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
rose
,
petals
,
ac-okeeffe2
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close