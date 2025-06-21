Previous
Purslane by granagringa
14 / 365

Purslane

The only thing that seems to survive in my balcony flower boxes is purslane, aka portulaca, aka Mexican Rose. It does come in a variety of colors so that's good! And it doesn't need much attention, which is also good. Laissez-faire flower tending.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice shot and colors
June 30th, 2025  
