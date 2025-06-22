Previous
Watercolors by granagringa
15 / 365

Watercolors

Well not really water colors; I focused on the river beyond and through the flowers in the balcony flower boxes. I like the effect and the experimentation. Let me know what you think ...
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact