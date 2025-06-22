Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Watercolors
Well not really water colors; I focused on the river beyond and through the flowers in the balcony flower boxes. I like the effect and the experimentation. Let me know what you think ...
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd June 2025 6:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
flowers
,
lines
,
river
,
abstract
,
impressionism
,
out-of-focus
,
shallow-dof
,
abstractj-88
