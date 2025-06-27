Previous
The Shapes of Barn Swallows by granagringa
16 / 365

The Shapes of Barn Swallows

The Merlin app identified these as barn swallows. I'll have to check with the local bird guides to confirm.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Granagringa

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful minimalist shot. Makes me think of the Bukowski poem "8 count". https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/49699/8-count
June 30th, 2025  
