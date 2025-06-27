Sign up
Previous
Next
16 / 365
The Shapes of Barn Swallows
The Merlin app identified these as barn swallows. I'll have to check with the local bird guides to confirm.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1895
photos
95
followers
93
following
Tags
birds
,
black&white
,
shapes
,
graphic
,
formulism
,
bird-shapes
Dave
ace
Beautiful minimalist shot. Makes me think of the Bukowski poem "8 count".
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/49699/8-count
June 30th, 2025
