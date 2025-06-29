Previous
A Study of Lines by granagringa
18 / 365

A Study of Lines

roof top and river ... our balcony overlooks a restaurant building and then the river. the lines and tones caught my eye and I did a series of these. minimal and lines and almost monotone.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Granagringa

