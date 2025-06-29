Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
A Study of Lines
roof top and river ... our balcony overlooks a restaurant building and then the river. the lines and tones caught my eye and I did a series of these. minimal and lines and almost monotone.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1896
photos
95
followers
94
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd June 2025 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
abstract
,
blues
,
shapes
,
minimal
,
formalism
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close