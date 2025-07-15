Sign up
26 / 365
26 / 365
Cape Fear River Otter
This morning's walk for me and swim and feeding for the otter. First time I've seen one here. This is crop as my lens isn't that long even tho this otter was quite close to the bank.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
7% complete
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
15th July 2025 7:14am
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
otter
,
fauna
,
riverscape
,
river-otter
