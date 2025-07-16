Previous
Forms in the Cape Fear River by granagringa
Forms in the Cape Fear River

A comparison of form. A great egret under a bridge in the North Cape Fear River , Wilmington , NC, USA. From yesterday morning's stroll on the River walk.
LManning (Laura) ace
This is so striking in black and white.
July 17th, 2025  
