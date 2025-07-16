Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Forms in the Cape Fear River
A comparison of form. A great egret under a bridge in the North Cape Fear River , Wilmington , NC, USA. From yesterday morning's stroll on the River walk.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
Tags
bird
animal
river
black&white
shapes
balance
simplicity
minimalism
engineering
forms
high-contrast
formalism
LManning (Laura)
This is so striking in black and white.
July 17th, 2025
