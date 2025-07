Hidden Rainbow

I have never seen this kind of phenomena before - a rainbow hidden behind clouds, but even the colors seemed un-normal-rainbow-ish. I cropped, used selective color in PS and brought out highlights and shadows using levels and curves. But this is pretty-much how it looked. Thanks for the visit...hope you find this as interesting as I did. And if you happen to be a meterologist, please explain!!! TY

A bit of googling: this is called "cloud iridescence".