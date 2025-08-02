Previous
Railing, River,and Sky by granagringa
32 / 365

Railing, River,and Sky

This week at the Darkroom the theme is long shutter speed. This was a pan of my balcony railing which overlooks the Cape Fear River, and of course, the sky. Thanks always for your visits and feedback.
2nd August 2025

Granagringa

@granagringa
