Previous
33 / 365
Portulaca Zoom
A zoom burst on the window box. I thought it especially interesting how the yellow flowers stayed in focus. Inspired by The Darkroom theme of long-exposure (which is one of my fav things to explore anyway!).
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1911
photos
95
followers
94
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blur
,
flowers
,
abstract
,
icm
,
zoom-burst
,
darkroom-long
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a fun burst of colour!
August 4th, 2025
