Portulaca Zoom by granagringa
33 / 365

Portulaca Zoom

A zoom burst on the window box. I thought it especially interesting how the yellow flowers stayed in focus. Inspired by The Darkroom theme of long-exposure (which is one of my fav things to explore anyway!).
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Granagringa

LManning (Laura) ace
What a fun burst of colour!
August 4th, 2025  
