Slowly Goes the River by granagringa
35 / 365

Slowly Goes the River

Slow shutter speed, hand held, mid-morning walk on Riverwalk. Nice way to start a Sunday.
Enjoy & thanks for visits, comments etc.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
Photo Details

