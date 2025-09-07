Sign up
35 / 365
35 / 365
Slowly Goes the River
Slow shutter speed, hand held, mid-morning walk on Riverwalk. Nice way to start a Sunday.
Enjoy & thanks for visits, comments etc.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1913
photos
95
followers
94
following
365 Year 10
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
7th September 2025 8:13am
Tags
water
,
river
,
landscape
,
reeds
,
slow-shutter
,
riverscape
,
long-exposure;
