Distorting Thru Glass by granagringa
Distorting Thru Glass

This week's theme at the Darkroom is distortion by shooting through glass. This is an image of a hand-fan shooting through a wine glass. Check out the other images @thedarkroom and try some yourself!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Granagringa

