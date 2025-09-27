Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Distorting Thru Glass
This week's theme at the Darkroom is distortion by shooting through glass. This is an image of a hand-fan shooting through a wine glass. Check out the other images
@thedarkroom
and try some yourself!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1918
photos
97
followers
94
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th September 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
distortion
,
refraction
,
darkroom-distort
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close