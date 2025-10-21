Previous
Adrift in the River by granagringa
46 / 365

Adrift in the River

Black & white bird silhouette...not sure what this is floating on the Cape Fear River. Another for my "project" of avian shapes and forms in general.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline
12% complete

Photo Details

