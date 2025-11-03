Previous
Turkey Oak by granagringa
48 / 365

Turkey Oak

Walking through the local parks here in Wilmington, NC, USA, I see lots of pines and some cedars and some oaks. This is a native shrub, hardly looks like a tree at all! I used this shot to identify the type of oak using an app called leafsnap.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact