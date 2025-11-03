Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
48 / 365
Turkey Oak
Walking through the local parks here in Wilmington, NC, USA, I see lots of pines and some cedars and some oaks. This is a native shrub, hardly looks like a tree at all! I used this shot to identify the type of oak using an app called leafsnap.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1926
photos
96
followers
93
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
SM-A546U1
Taken
3rd November 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
rule-of-thirds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close