49 / 365
Just Hanging
The Darkroom group had a challenge of shallow depth-of-field and/or selective focus. This was an image I took that I didn't post there.
I really do need to get the camera out more! Thanks always for visits!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
Granagringa
Granagringa
My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me
leaves
autumn
shallow-dof
darkroom-dof
Anne
Gorgeous light Madeline
December 3rd, 2025
