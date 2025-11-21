Previous
Just Hanging by granagringa
Just Hanging

The Darkroom group had a challenge of shallow depth-of-field and/or selective focus. This was an image I took that I didn't post there.
I really do need to get the camera out more! Thanks always for visits!
21st November 2025

Granagringa

Anne
Gorgeous light Madeline
December 3rd, 2025  
