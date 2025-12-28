Previous
Surfing Santa by granagringa
53 / 365

Surfing Santa

We made it to our first ever drone show and being we are near the beach and surfing, we had our very own surfin' Santa. Lots of fun, but I miss the noise and spontaneity of old fashioned fireworks!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
KWind ace
Great shot! We watched our first drone show this year too. It was pretty cool!
January 3rd, 2026  
