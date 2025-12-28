Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Surfing Santa
We made it to our first ever drone show and being we are near the beach and surfing, we had our very own surfin' Santa. Lots of fun, but I miss the noise and spontaneity of old fashioned fireworks!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
Photo Details
365 Year 10
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
27th December 2025 7:32pm
xmas
surfing
santa
drones
drone-show
KWind
Great shot! We watched our first drone show this year too. It was pretty cool!
January 3rd, 2026
