Reflected in the Ripples by granagringa
Reflected in the Ripples

The riverbank across the river is a bit far for the small camera I've been but I still like the effect. Let me know what you think of these...comments always appreciated.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
Annie D ace
They're all lovely 😊
January 10th, 2026  
