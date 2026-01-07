Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Reflected in the Ripples
The riverbank across the river is a bit far for the small camera I've been but I still like the effect. Let me know what you think of these...comments always appreciated.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1934
photos
97
followers
94
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
6th January 2026 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
ripples
,
riverscape
Annie D
ace
They're all lovely 😊
January 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close