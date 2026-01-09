Previous
Ripples in Color by granagringa
Ripples in Color

A brighter day and color in the water. Different shapes. I think I'll have to start turning these around and see how they look.
Thanks for the visits!
Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
Omabluebird ace
Lovely
January 14th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful reflected colors.
January 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite lovely.
January 14th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful this is!
January 14th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like flooding happening
January 14th, 2026  
