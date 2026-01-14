Sign up
59 / 365
Bald Eagle at Airlie Gardens
At the end of the walk, just before leaving for the parking lot, this eagle was spotted. Closer than usual, that's for sure, captured here with a small point & shoot camera. Also tagging for the artist challenge for Adrian Vila.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
b&w
bird
silhouette
eagle
black-and-white
shapes
forms
formulism
ac-vila
monotonal
JackieR
Oh Madeleine this is a stunner
January 15th, 2026
