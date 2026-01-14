Previous
Bald Eagle at Airlie Gardens by granagringa
Bald Eagle at Airlie Gardens

At the end of the walk, just before leaving for the parking lot, this eagle was spotted. Closer than usual, that's for sure, captured here with a small point & shoot camera. Also tagging for the artist challenge for Adrian Vila.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Granagringa

May 2025 My name is Madeline
JackieR ace
Oh Madeleine this is a stunner
January 15th, 2026  
