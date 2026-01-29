Previous
Doggie in the Window by granagringa
63 / 365

Doggie in the Window

Well, actually not...a stuffed animal but so cute anyway.
Trying to get back into random shot a day; find myself using the point & shoot and really need to take out the "real" camera again. Or not!
Thanks always for visits and insights!
29th January 2026

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
17% complete

Photo Details

