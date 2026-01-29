Sign up
Previous
Next
63 / 365
Doggie in the Window
Well, actually not...a stuffed animal but so cute anyway.
Trying to get back into random shot a day; find myself using the point & shoot and really need to take out the "real" camera again. Or not!
Thanks always for visits and insights!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1942
photos
97
followers
94
following
17% complete
View this month »
Views
2
365 Year 10
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
29th January 2026 3:21pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
window
,
toy
,
black&white
,
frame-within-frame
