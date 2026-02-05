Sign up
67 / 365
Self-portrait in a Spoon
Hey, really getting silly and/or desperate for an idea. Fooling around with kitchen tasks - yesterday the soup-pot lid, today a spoon while emptying the dishwasher. Have fun!
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1945
photos
97
followers
94
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th February 2026 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
reflection
,
spoon
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 6th, 2026
