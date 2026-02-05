Previous
Self-portrait in a Spoon by granagringa
Self-portrait in a Spoon

Hey, really getting silly and/or desperate for an idea. Fooling around with kitchen tasks - yesterday the soup-pot lid, today a spoon while emptying the dishwasher. Have fun!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Granagringa

@granagringa
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 6th, 2026  
