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Triptych of Blinds by granagringa
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Triptych of Blinds

From where I am sitting...I'm trying to see "artistically" from where I happen to be. We'll see how it goes. I'm trying for a shot a day, but not sure that will work either. Thanks always for visits and comments.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Cool POV!
March 17th, 2026  
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