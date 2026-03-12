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Triptych of Blinds
From where I am sitting...I'm trying to see "artistically" from where I happen to be. We'll see how it goes. I'm trying for a shot a day, but not sure that will work either. Thanks always for visits and comments.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1949
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
12th March 2026 4:46pm
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b&w
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lines
,
clouds
,
windows
,
blinds
,
black&white
,
rule-of-thirds
,
rule-of-odds
,
formulism
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cool POV!
March 17th, 2026
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