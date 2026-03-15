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Through the Windshield
For my "from where I sit" mini-project - parking the car on a rainy day. This is version one.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
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Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th March 2026 3:32pm
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