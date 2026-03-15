Previous
Next
Through the Windshield by granagringa
72 / 365

Through the Windshield

For my "from where I sit" mini-project - parking the car on a rainy day. This is version one.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact