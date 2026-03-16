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Wet Windshield View
View 2 of through the rain and wet windshield...part of my attempts to be a bit "artsy" from where I sit. Sitting in my car, parked in a rainy parking lot.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1951
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th March 2026 3:33pm
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tree
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rain
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windshield
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