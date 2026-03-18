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From Ron's Recliner
I usually sit on the sofa that is seen here but decided to switch fews for a time. So a different vantage of "from where I sit".
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1953
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365 Year 10
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Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th March 2026 3:13pm
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red
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fruit
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still-life
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minimal
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