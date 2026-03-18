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From Ron's Recliner by granagringa
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From Ron's Recliner

I usually sit on the sofa that is seen here but decided to switch fews for a time. So a different vantage of "from where I sit".
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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