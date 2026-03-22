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76 / 365
Side Window View, Inverted
the out of camera shot was quite boring I thought, so I tried some PS adjustments. The first one is
@thedarkroom
and is HDR adjusted; this one is an inversion of that one. Thanks always for your visits and thoughts
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 10
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
22nd March 2026 6:08pm
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hdr
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inversion
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digital-art
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