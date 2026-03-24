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From Where I Sit - jewelry store
Another of my series here of from where I sit...this time in the car again as hubby goes into the jewelry store...amazing how difficult it is these days to find a watch strap!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
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Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd March 2026 10:33am
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