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From Where I Sit - Protesting
We found a friendly bench to sit for awhile during the protests. Nice to know we were two of the approximately 8 million Americans who showed up to protest our current administration.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Granagringa
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@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
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Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
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28th March 2026 11:31am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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thank you for standing up for what is correct (I wrote what is right, but right is not correct!) it must have been an amazing feeling to be part of this
March 30th, 2026
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