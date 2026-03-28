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From Where I Sit - Protesting by granagringa
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From Where I Sit - Protesting

We found a friendly bench to sit for awhile during the protests. Nice to know we were two of the approximately 8 million Americans who showed up to protest our current administration.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
thank you for standing up for what is correct (I wrote what is right, but right is not correct!) it must have been an amazing feeling to be part of this
March 30th, 2026  
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