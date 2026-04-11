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Balcony Shadows by granagringa
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Balcony Shadows

The theme at The Darkroom this week has been "sunlight and shadows". And this also continues my "from where I sit" mini-project. Plant stands and railing on the balcony yielded these shadow shapes. Thanks always for visiting and humoring me!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Granagringa

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@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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