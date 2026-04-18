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lemon peel
From where I sit...a cool beverage on a hot day. EOTB and close up. Played with brightness and contrast in PS to get this. Thanks always for your interest here!
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
3rd April 2026 12:59pm
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glass
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close-up
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abstract
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lemon
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eotb
John Falconer
ace
Great image. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
April 18th, 2026
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