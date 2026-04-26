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Drying Scarves
From where I sit....the delicate load of laundry - scarves hanging to dry on the rack by the window. I wear them almost all the time! My signature look, as it were. That or a ribbon choker. Thanks always for your visits and comments.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
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Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
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26th April 2026 5:10pm
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