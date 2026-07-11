From Where I Sit - Petals in Black &amp; White

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From Where I Sit - Petals in Black & White
Another from the lazy photographer! Thanks always for your visits and input.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1975
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th July 2026 2:33pm
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flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
petals
,
floral
,
monotone
,
white-on-white
Phil Howcroft
ace
Beautiful high key
July 12th, 2026
Granagringa
ace
@phil_howcroft
thank you & so nice to see you!
July 12th, 2026
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