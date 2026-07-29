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98 / 365
Blue lights at Blue Hour
The theme this week at The Darkroom has been wide-angle. Out of my comfort zone, except for this type of shot from my balcony. I seem to have several of these as I scrool thru. I really have to push myself more. Thanks for the encouragement, always.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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365 Year 10
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Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th July 2026 7:37pm
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boats
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river
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landscape
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blues
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boat
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marina
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blue-hour
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darkroom-wide
gloria jones
ace
Great pov... I like the reflection in the distance.
August 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's great!
August 1st, 2026
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