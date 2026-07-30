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99 / 365
Big Blue Sails
Just another night on the river, although I hadn't seen a sailboat lit like this before. Not sure if this would be golden hour or blue hour or something in between. Maybe just twilight. Pretty to see, tho. Thanks always for dropping by.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Granagringa
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@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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5
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2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th July 2026 7:36pm
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river
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landscape
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twilight
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sailboat
Susan
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This is so beautiful and contemplative.
August 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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nice!
August 1st, 2026
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