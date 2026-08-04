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Northern Mockingbird Visiting
This guy was seeking a dry spot from the rain and landed on our window sill. It's the first time I've seen one up on our 4th floor level. Nice to have a visitor.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
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Photo Details
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365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th August 2026 11:10am
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Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Welcome back!!
August 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great close up...I like his turned head.
August 5th, 2026
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