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Portrait of a Mockingbird
Another look at yesterday's visitor on the window. Thanks for the visits!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2025 My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 10 . Thanks to 365 for inspiring me to...
1979
photos
95
followers
94
following
27% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th August 2026 11:10am
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Public
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bird
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mockingbird
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