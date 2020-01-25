Sign up
109 / 365
High Waters
A fair bit of rain these last few days...but temperatures in the 50s Fahrenheit (high teens centigrade). Long walks have been great when it's not been raining, but my favorite local trail was a bit too soggy as the lake had run over its banks.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
365 Year 4
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
25th January 2020 11:33am
Tags
water
rain
bench
lake
