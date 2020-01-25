Previous
High Waters by granagringa
109 / 365

High Waters

A fair bit of rain these last few days...but temperatures in the 50s Fahrenheit (high teens centigrade). Long walks have been great when it's not been raining, but my favorite local trail was a bit too soggy as the lake had run over its banks.
Granagringa

