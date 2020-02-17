Previous
Still-life _ Stemware by granagringa
128 / 365

Still-life _ Stemware

Following this week's Flash of Red theme - still-life in black & white. Certainly not what I usually consider when I think of "still-life"* but, hey, why not? So what do you all think...does this qualify as a "still-life"- not sure if there is a more formal definition???
And thanks always for commenting and letting me know your thoughts and just that you're out there! So good to have this community.
*Ah, so not a still-life, I have discovered. According to definitions of still-life, this is too much of a close-up and still-life's are shot from medium distances. I'll keep that in mind for the next one. "Typically, still life's are not close up to the subject nor far away, but at a very medium angle." - Wikipedia
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Ahh beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I like the pattern and light on the glass. So yes it qualifies for me.
February 17th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I love it!! Your project your rules etc etc! We're they moving? No!! Very still stems 😊
February 17th, 2020  
