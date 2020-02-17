Still-life _ Stemware

Following this week's Flash of Red theme - still-life in black & white. Certainly not what I usually consider when I think of "still-life"* but, hey, why not? So what do you all think...does this qualify as a "still-life"- not sure if there is a more formal definition???

And thanks always for commenting and letting me know your thoughts and just that you're out there! So good to have this community.

*Ah, so not a still-life, I have discovered. According to definitions of still-life, this is too much of a close-up and still-life's are shot from medium distances. I'll keep that in mind for the next one. "Typically, still life's are not close up to the subject nor far away, but at a very medium angle." - Wikipedia

