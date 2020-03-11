Previous
Baskett Slough This Morning by granagringa
135 / 365

Baskett Slough This Morning

A finally kicked myself out of bed early (thank you daylight saving time) and made it to out for sunrise at the Baskett Slough wildlife preserve. So worth it!
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Granagringa

Corinne ace
lovely colors
March 16th, 2020  
