Previous
Next
139 / 365
Wildflower
Early morning walks on empty roads 20-minutes out of the city .... one way to be out and about while social-distancing. In the hour I was out I saw four other people.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
2
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1108
photos
90
followers
102
following
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th March 2020 7:25am
yellow
,
flower
,
wildflower
,
oregon
,
shallow-dof
judith deacon
ace
Nice DOF. Glad you are getting out for a little while, it's quite eerie here when out for a walk and quite exciting when you pass someone, at a safe distance, and can say hello!
March 25th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Dreamy.it is an unusual time, isn’t it?
March 25th, 2020
