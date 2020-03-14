Previous
Wildflower by granagringa
139 / 365

Wildflower

Early morning walks on empty roads 20-minutes out of the city .... one way to be out and about while social-distancing. In the hour I was out I saw four other people.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Granagringa

@granagringa

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Nice DOF. Glad you are getting out for a little while, it's quite eerie here when out for a walk and quite exciting when you pass someone, at a safe distance, and can say hello!
March 25th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Dreamy.it is an unusual time, isn’t it?
March 25th, 2020  
